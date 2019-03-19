Micro lending Fintech Spoon prepares for launch in India

Micro lending start-up Spoon is reportedly planning to launch its mobile app in the near future, reports BankingTech. The app aims to make micro-loans accessible to more people in the country.

The primary target audience of the app will be millennials, the company spokespersons informed. Spoon claims that anybody who logs into the app will be instantly eligible for a loan.

The firm plans to offer instant loans with zero collaterals, at low interest rates and zero hidden charges.

In the recent past, Indian market has seen the emergence of many Micro lending fintechs. Many banks have also partnered with such fintechs who promises to make hassle-free loans available to people of various income brackets.