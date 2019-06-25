App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Michael McLaughlin joins FICO as Chief Financial Officer

McLaughlin has advised leading technology, financial services and real estate companies on a wide range of strategic and financial topics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Global analytics software company FICO announced it has appointed Michael McLaughlin as the company's new chief financial officer. McLaughlin, who starts August 3, replaces outgoing CFO Mike Pung, who announced his retirement in January 2019. Pung will help facilitate a smooth transition and will remain with the company until December 31, 2019.

McLaughlin leaves a position as managing director and head of technology corporate finance at Morgan Stanley, where he has worked for the past 12 years. During his 26-year investment banking career, McLaughlin has advised leading technology, financial services and real estate companies on a wide range of strategic and financial topics. He holds degrees from Stanford University and the Yale School of Management.

"Michael brings us a wealth of leadership experience at the intersection of financial services and technology, which is FICO's sweet spot," said Will Lansing, FICO's chief executive officer. "The board and our leadership team are excited about this strategic appointment. I would also like to thank Mike Pung for his leadership and stewardship over the past 15 years. We wish him well as he transitions to a new phase in his life."

"FICO's industry-leading suite of analytics and decision support tools, combined with its trusted brand and global customer base, uniquely positions the company to drive tremendous value creation in the years ahead," said McLaughlin. "FICO has been a phenomenal success story over the last several years, and I am excited to join this exceptional team."

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

