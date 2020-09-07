MI TV Horizon Edition launch in India at 12 pm: Where to watch the live stream, expected specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition launches today in India. The new Mi TV is teased to offer an immersive viewing experience with reduced bezels and PatchWall optimisations.

MI TV Horizon Edition launch in India

The Mi TV Horizon Edition launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm in India. Xiaomi will be hosting an online-only launch of Mi TV Horizon Edition, which will be broadcast on the company’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Mi TV Horizon Edition specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition specifications and design images were previously leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with 91Mobiles. According to the report, the Mi TV Horizon Edition will sport thin bezels surrounding the 43-inch LED display.

The screen will have a Full HD+ resolution and will come with Xiaomi’s Android TV 9-based PatchWall platform that is said to come with support for over 5,000 apps.

Mi TV Horizon Edition will also have a Cortex-A53 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the upcoming Mi TV model include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also have built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Data Saver. On the audio front, it has 20W speakers with DTS-HD technology.

The new Mi TV is teased to feature a new Quick Wake feature, which suggests that the Mi TV Horizon Edition can be turned on quickly when in stand-by mode.