Xiaomi has included exclusive offers and discounts on a range of smartphones in its Mi Super Sale. The sale commenced on November 11 and will continue till November 13.

During the three-day sale, Xiaomi is offering discounts and deals on the Redmi K20 series, Redmi Note series, and on the Poco F1.

Redmi K20 Pro

During the Mi Super Sale, Redmi K20 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999. The company is offering a Rs 2,000 discount on the Redmi K20 Pro, which is originally priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB. Unfortunately, 8GB RAM variant isn’t a part of the Mi Super Sale.

Specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro (Review) include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It gets powered by a Snapdragon 855 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 640GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the K20 Pro with 27W fast charging support.

Optics on the back include a triple-camera setup with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter, a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor. For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro gets a 20MP camera that pops up within 0.8 seconds.

Redmi K20

The standard Redmi K20 is also up for a discounted price during the Mi Super Sale. Down from Rs 21,999, the Redmi K20 can be purchased for Rs 19,999 during the sale.

Redmi K20 shares similar specs to the Redmi K20 Pro, except that it gets powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM. The camera, too, is the same as the Redmi K20 Pro. However, the Redmi K20 gets a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, instead of the Sony IMX586 found on the Redmi K20 Pro. Lastly, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast-charging as compared to the 27W fast-charging on the Pro model.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro can be bought for Rs 11,999 during the Mi Super Sale. Xiaomi is offering a Rs 2,000 discount on the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Specifications include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water-drop notch that the company calls ‘Dot-notch’. There is a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 671 AIE octa-core processor under the hood, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a massive 4,000 mAh battery packed with 18W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 48 MP+5 MP dual camera setup at the rear. For selfies, the device gets a 13 MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture.

Poco F1

While we wait for the rumoured-launch of the Poco F2, the Poco F1 is available for purchase under a discounted price of Rs 14,999. Xiaomi is offering a Rs 3,000 discount on the Poco F1 during the Mi Super Sale.

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2246 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone gets last year's powerful Snapdragon 845 and 6GB + 64GB storage.

The rear panel houses a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP f/2.0 sensor housed inside the wide notch.

Redmi 7A

The previous generation A-series smartphone, Redmi 7A, is available for Rs 5,499 during the Mi Super Sale. Xiaomi’s offering a Rs 500 discount on the 2GB + 16GB variant.

The spec sheet of Redmi 7A includes a 5.45-inch HD+, TUV Rheinland-certified display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-core SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage. Redmi 7A comes packed with a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

There is a single 12MP rear camera with a Sony IMX486 sensor. For selfies and face unlock, there is a 5MP front camera that also comes equipped with AI beauty mode.