Mi Notebook 14, Notebook 14 Horizon Edition sale today at 12pm: Check price, laptop configuration, features

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, will go on sale on July 10. The Chinese device maker's first laptop series in India will be available for sale until stocks last via Amazon India and mi.com. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will also go on sale today at 12 pm.

Mi Notebook 14 price and offers

Model Configuration Graphics Price Regular i5, 8GB + 256GB SSD Intel Iris UHD620 Rs 41,999 Regular i5, 8GB + 512GB SSD Intel Iris UHD620 Rs 44,999 Regular i5, 8GB + 512GB SSD Nvidia MX250 Rs 47,999 Horizon Edition i5, 8GB + 512GB SSD Nvidia MX350 Rs 54,999 Horizon Edition i7, 8GB + 512GB SSD Nvidia MX350 Rs 59,999

Xiaomi launched two variants of the Mi Notebook 14 in June 2020. The vanilla Mi Notebook 14 comes in three storage configurations and starts at Rs 41,999. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two configurations and starts at Rs 54,999.

As part of the launch offers, both the models will come bundled with a Mi Webcam HD. Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 2,000 cashback on both the notebooks for transactions carried out with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. You can also buy the Mi Notebook with No Cost EMI payment option up to 9 months.

Mi Notebook 14 specifications

The Mi Notebook sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The bezels on the top and side of the display measure 3mm with no room for a webcam. The notebook only weighs 1.5 kilograms. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Notebook 14 can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620. Although you can opt for discrete Nvidia MX250 graphics on the top-end model. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB SATA SSDs, while all three laptops feature 8GB of DDR4 RAM as standard.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The Horizon Edition notebook sports a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS Anti-Glare display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop features a metallic chassis with a framework of aluminium and magnesium alloy while weighing 1.35 kg.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition can be configured with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U and Intel Core i7-10510U processor. Both models are equipped with discrete graphics in the form of Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

You also get 8GB DDR4 RAM on both variants. However, the Core i7 version features a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD, while a standard 512GB SATA SSD is offered on the Core i5 model.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition packs a 46Wh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. The laptop has a chiclet-style keyboard with a scissor mechanism and key travel of 1.3mm. The Horizon Edition is equipped with stereo speakers and supports DTS Audio.

Both the models come with a variety of I/O options like three USB ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.