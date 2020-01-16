Mi Mix Alpha 5G product page goes live on Mi India website, launch imminent

Xiaomi may soon bring the Mi Mix Alpha to India. The smartphone’s product page has gone live on mi.com. Mi Mix Alpha’s key highlight is its 180 percent screen-to-body ratio with a flexible OLED display and a 108MP triple-camera setup.

The product page does not reveal the Mi Mix Alpha launch date in India. The smartphone was first unveiled in September 2019 as a concept phone. Media reports suggest that Xiaomi is fine-tuning the Mi Mix Alpha for Indian usage and is expected to launch the one-of-its-kind device soon.

The company is also planning to revive its ‘Mi’ brand of smartphones in India that offer a more premium experience to the customer. Xiaomi India Head of Categories Raghu Reddy told PTI that the company is working on products that bring in the latest innovation and features at appropriate price points.

"While our Redmi franchise is more mass market, Mi devices have been about innovation. These are flagship products and we think the market is now ready and we will bring more Mi smartphones and ecosystem products to India," Reddy said.

Mi Mix Alpha 5G features a 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen with a max resolution of 2088x2250 pixels. As mentioned earlier, Mi Mix Alpha sports a 180-percent screen-to-body ratio, which is the highest ever seen on a smartphone.

Under the hood, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage. The device also gets a 4,050 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.

The camera setup on the back features a 108MP 1/1.33-inch sensor that uses Tetracell technology to produce 27MP images. The other two sensors include a 20MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The three sensors also double as a front camera setup.