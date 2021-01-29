MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Mi Air Charge announced | You can now charge your smartphone without wires or stand, here is how

Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Air Charge Technology can be used to wirelessly charge multiple devices at the same time.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

Mi Air Charge technology has been unveiled by Xiaomi. The charging technology takes wireless charging to the next level while being truly wireless. It means that devices can be charged without the need for a charging cable or stand.

Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Air Charge Technology can be used to wirelessly charge multiple devices at the same time. “Charge multiple devices simultaneously while you're gaming, walking around or even when something's in the way, no strings attached. Another giant leap forward in wireless charging technology,” the company’s official handle tweeted.

Xiaomi Global CEO Lei Jun further revealed that the charging tech has been developed through the company’s space positioning and energy transmission tech. It has a built-in 5-phase interface antenna, which can accurately detect the position of the device to charge it. The phase control array composed of 144 antennas can emit millimetre waves through beam-forming.

On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has also developed a miniaturised antenna array with built-in “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”. Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas converts the millimetre wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit

Jun further said that Xiaomi currently owns 17 patents for the Mi Air Charge Technology. The new wireless charging tech is also capable of charging smartwatches and other wearable tech.

Close

Related stories

The company said it is working on improving the tech to charge more smart appliances, including smart speakers, desk lamps, and other smart home products.

There is no word on the official rollout of the Mi Air Charging technology at the moment.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:31 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.