Mi Air Charge announced | You can now charge your smartphone without wires or stand, here is how

Mi Air Charge technology has been unveiled by Xiaomi. The charging technology takes wireless charging to the next level while being truly wireless. It means that devices can be charged without the need for a charging cable or stand.

Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Air Charge Technology can be used to wirelessly charge multiple devices at the same time. “Charge multiple devices simultaneously while you're gaming, walking around or even when something's in the way, no strings attached. Another giant leap forward in wireless charging technology,” the company’s official handle tweeted.

Xiaomi Global CEO Lei Jun further revealed that the charging tech has been developed through the company’s space positioning and energy transmission tech. It has a built-in 5-phase interface antenna, which can accurately detect the position of the device to charge it. The phase control array composed of 144 antennas can emit millimetre waves through beam-forming.

On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has also developed a miniaturised antenna array with built-in “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”. Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas converts the millimetre wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit

Jun further said that Xiaomi currently owns 17 patents for the Mi Air Charge Technology. The new wireless charging tech is also capable of charging smartwatches and other wearable tech.

The company said it is working on improving the tech to charge more smart appliances, including smart speakers, desk lamps, and other smart home products.

There is no word on the official rollout of the Mi Air Charging technology at the moment.