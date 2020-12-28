Mi 11 price and specifications to be unveiled today at launch event in China

Mi 11 launch event will be hosted on December 28. Xiaomi will be unveiling its latest flagship smartphone series today in China. The company has confirmed some of the key Mi 11 specifications ahead of the launch. Here is everything you need to know about the smartphone ahead of the Mi 11 launch in China.

Mi 11 launch event

Xiaomi will host the Mi 11 launch in China on December 28 at 7.30 PM (5 PM IST).

Mi 11 price (expected)

Xiaomi is expected to set the Mi 11 price at around CNY 4,500 ( roughly Rs 50,600) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The company is also tipped to launch a 12GB + 256GB variant for CNY 5,200 (roughly Rs 58,500).

Mi 11 specifications

Some of Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications were confirmed by the company ahead of the launch. The flagship smartphone is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a first in any smartphone.

The performance unit is likely to get paired with 8GB / 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB internal memory.

Leaked design images of Mi 11 confirm that the device will sport a triple-camera setup at the back. It is expected to come with an improved 108MP sensor, paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro shooter.

The device is tipped to pack a 4,780 mAh battery. Notably, Mi 11 will not come with a charger inside the box. The company will instead give consumers an option to get a charger delivered separately for free.

At the front, The Xiaomi flagship smartphone will come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) was the first smartphone to feature what is claimed to be the toughest Gorilla Glass to date.

Mi 11 will feature a curved Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. As per leaked inputs, the Mi 11 display will be 6.7-inch tall and come with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. The company also said that the Mi 11 display features a new display tech that is as expensive as mainstream TV screens.

The device will run on Android 11-based MiUi 12 out of the box. It will come in four colours – White, Black, Purple, and Light Blue.

Xiaomi could also launch the Mi 11 Pro today alongside the standard Mi 11. Details about the Pro variant are not available at the moment.