Mi 10T series India launch teased: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 10T series could soon launch in India. The company has been teasing the Mi 10T launch in India across its social media platforms. The official Mi 10T series launch date, at the time of writing this, remains unknown.

A recent rumour suggested that Xiaomi would host the Mi 10T series launch in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which starts from October 16. If true, we can expect the Mi 10T series launch in India between October 16 and October 21.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro under the Mi 10T series in Europe. We can expect the company to launch the three smartphones in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro prices

Mi 10T Pro is priced starting from EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 51,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB model will set you back EUR 649 (Roughly Rs 56,000). The standard Mi 10T is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration will set you back EUR 549 (Roughly Rs 47,350).

Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro get powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The 120Hz refresh rate display is HDR10 certified, supports MEMC and features a brightness of 650 nits.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be charged with the included 33W adapter. The fingerprint reader on the Mi 10T duo is shifted to the right side.

The biggest difference between the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro lies in the main camera of both phones. Mi 10T Pro opts for a triple camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor that features 4-in-1 binning and an f/1.7 aperture. The standard Mi 10T gets a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

Both smartphones share the two cameras that include a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.