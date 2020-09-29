Mi 10T Pro tipped to launch in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days with Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 6,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch is scheduled for September 30. The company will be globally unveiling the Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T as part of the new Mi 10T series. While we wait for the global launch, the Mi 10T Pro launch in India has been tipped during the Flipkart Big Billion Days in October.

Mi 10T Pro launch in India

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the official Mi 10T Pro specifications. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Mi 10T Pro India variant will launch with some tweaked specifications compared to the global variant. While the Mi 10T Pro launch date in India hasn't been confirmed, Yadav claims that the Xiaomi smartphone will launch during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Mi 10T Pro specifications (speculated)

According to Yadav, the key differences between the Mi 10T Pro India variant and the global variant will be in the performance unit. Mi 10T Pro India variant will have a 6,000 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor instead of a 5,000 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 865 processor found on the global variant.

Other Mi 10T Pro specifications are likely to remain the same. As per reports, Mi 10T Pro will feature a 6.67-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate. The performance unit will be paired with 12GB RAM and is expected to come with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Mi 10T Pro will have a 108MP main sensor, a 20MP ultrawide lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor and a macro/depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 20MP front camera.

The Mi 10T Pro launching in India will also support 65W fast charging for the 6,000 mAh battery, according to Yadav. The global variant will have 33W fast-charging support.

We would recommend our readers to take this leaked spec-sheet with a pinch of salt until Xiaomi officially confirms the Mi 10T Pro India launch details.