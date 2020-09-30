Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T launch: Where to watch the live-stream, expected specifications

Xiaomi is launching its Mi 10T series on September 30. Under the Mi 10T series, Xiaomi will unveil the standard Mi 10 5G and the Mi 10 Pro 5G. The Mi 10T launch event live-stream is scheduled to begin at 5.30 pm IST.

Mi 10T series launch: Where to watch the live-stream

The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T launch event is scheduled to begin at 5.30 pm IST / 5 am PT / 8 am ET / 1 pm BST. As expected, the company will be hosting the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro launch event on its official YouTube channel and other social media accounts. You can click/ tap on the video link below to watch the Mi 10T launch at 5.30 pm IST.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro specifications (rumoured)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications were leaked a couple of days ahead of the Mi 10T launch event. According to the leaked specs, Mi 10T Pro 5G specifications would include a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate display. There will be a hole-punch cutout stacked toward the upper left corner of the screen for the 20MP front camera.

The Mi 10T Pro camera setup on the back will house four sensors with a 108MP primary camera at the helm with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will be paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. Details about the fourth sensor are currently unknown but it is expected to be a depth sensor.

Under the hood, Mi 10T Pro 5G will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Mi 10T Pro is also said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The standard Mi 10T 5G model will feature the same specifications, except that it will come with 6GB RAM and a 64MP primary camera sensor.

A separate report claimed that Mi 10T Pro launch in India will be hosted around the Flipkart Big Billion Days in October. Interestingly, the Mi 10T Pro launching in India will have different specifications, mainly in the performance department.

Mi 10T Pro India variant will have a 6,000 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor instead of a 5,000 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 865 processor found on the global variant.