Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Moto G 5G vs Vivo V20 Pro: How do India's affordable 5G phones compare

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10i in India. The phone debuted as the company’s first affordable 5G phone in the country. However, despite its price, the Mi 10i still brings Xiaomi’s no-compromise approach in all departments.

However, the Mi 10i is not the only mid-range 5G phone in India. It faces stiff competition from the Moto G 5G, Vivo V20 Pro, and OnePlus Nord. So, we’ve decided to compare the specs of all the four phones to figure out what makes these phones different from one another.

Model Mi 10i Moto G 5G Vivo V20 Pro OnePlus Nord Chipset Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 765G Display 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD, 60hz, HDR10 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10 RAM 6GB / 8GB 6GB 8GB 6GB / 8GB / 12GB Storage 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 128GB UFS 2.1 128GB UFS 2.1 64GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP + 2 MP 48 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP 64 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.2 44 MP, f/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.3 32 MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.5 Battery 4820 mAh, 33W Charging 5,000 mAh, 20W Charging 4,000 mAh, 33W Charging 4115 mAh, 30W Charging Software Price (Rs) 20,999 / 21,999 / 23,999 20,999 29,990 24,999 / 27,999 / 29,999

What are the differences?

In terms of displays, both OnePlus and Vivo adopt superior OLED technology. However, the Nord has a higher 90Hz refresh rate as compared to 60Hz on the V20 Pro. The Mi 10i and the Moto G 5G, on the other hand, sport IPS LCD panels, although only the former has a high refresh rate.

For performance, the Snapdragon 765G is definitely the stronger performer on paper. However, the Snapdragon 750G SoC used on the Moto G 5G and Mi 10i are pretty capable and might even be better in some scenarios.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i both get a quad-camera setup, while the Vivo V20 Pro and Moto G 5G boasts triple-camera setups. We are going to ignore all the two-megapixel camera sensors here. In terms of main camera performance, the Mi 10i’s 108 MP primary sensor is definitely a cut above the competition. The ultrawide camera on all four phones seems the same, although we still have to test the performance on the Moto G 5G. In terms of front cameras, the Vivo V20 Pro has the best set on cameras, at least on paper.

The Moto G 5G has the biggest battery of all four smartphones, although it also uses the slowest 20W fast charging. The Mi 10i seems to be the best when you consider both battery capacity and charging speed. All four phones can easily pass the all-day battery test, but we imagine that the Mi 10i would be the best.

In terms of software, Motorola and OnePlus offer a clean, bloatware-free experience, while Vivo’s FuntouchOS is far from clean. Xiaomi MIUI 12 on the Mi 10i is also not free from bloatware but is relatively cleaner than FuntouchOS. In our opinion, Motorola’s UI is pretty much the best of the lot, although OxygenOS on the Nord is still up there as one of the best Android skins.

In terms of pricing, the Moto G 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i offer the best bang for your buck. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, offers the highest storage and RAM of any other phone on the list. The Vivo V20 Pro looks good but doesn't do much in terms of value to the consumer.