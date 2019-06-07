App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG to launch eZS in India soon: What to expect

MG has equipped the eZS with a 110kW electric motor which makes 150PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

British automobile manufacturer MG made its debut in India with its connected car, the Hector. Now the company is gearing up for the launch of its locally assembled electric car, the eZS.

The eZS is an all-electric SUV which will be assembled at MG’s plant in Halol, Gujarat. The company has confirmed this by releasing an official teaser which shows the first prototype being built in India. The car is expected to be priced competitively with other cars in its segment while after-sales service is also expected to be localized.

MG has equipped the eZS with a 110 kW electric motor which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Since it is a front-wheel-drive car, it has a 0-50 km/h time of 3.1 seconds. The electric motor is powered by a 45.6 kWh battery pack which is reported to give the car a range of 350 km. The company claims that the battery can be charged to 80 percent from zero in half an hour using fast charging.

Close

Since the car belongs to Hector family, it is expected to receive the iSMART connected features from the SUV. It should get an embedded SIM which connects the car to the internet and MG’s external servers. The car can be controlled through the iSMART app as well as an 8-inch infotainment system.

related news

The car is also expected to be equipped with a complete LED lighting setup, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control and dual-zone climate control among others. Considering its features, it can easily carry a price tag of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Auto #eZS #M&G #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.