MG to launch eZS in India soon: What to expect

British automobile manufacturer MG made its debut in India with its connected car, the Hector. Now the company is gearing up for the launch of its locally assembled electric car, the eZS.

The eZS is an all-electric SUV which will be assembled at MG’s plant in Halol, Gujarat. The company has confirmed this by releasing an official teaser which shows the first prototype being built in India. The car is expected to be priced competitively with other cars in its segment while after-sales service is also expected to be localized.

MG has equipped the eZS with a 110 kW electric motor which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Since it is a front-wheel-drive car, it has a 0-50 km/h time of 3.1 seconds. The electric motor is powered by a 45.6 kWh battery pack which is reported to give the car a range of 350 km. The company claims that the battery can be charged to 80 percent from zero in half an hour using fast charging.

Since the car belongs to Hector family, it is expected to receive the iSMART connected features from the SUV. It should get an embedded SIM which connects the car to the internet and MG’s external servers. The car can be controlled through the iSMART app as well as an 8-inch infotainment system.

The car is also expected to be equipped with a complete LED lighting setup, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control and dual-zone climate control among others. Considering its features, it can easily carry a price tag of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).