MG Motors partners with Myles to offer upcoming Hector on subscription basis

British car manufacturer MG Motors is set to make its entry in India and has collaborated with Indian car-rental service, Myles cars. This collaboration will help customers hire MG Motors' first entry in India and their latest SUV, the Hector.

This collaboration is an effort by MG Motors to cater to the evolving requirements of the new age customers, as per Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India. The company also plans to extend the subscription model to its second launch, a full-fledged electric vehicle, by the end of this year.

As per a report in NDTV Auto, MG says that this partnership will allow the company to leverage the existing network of Myles across 21 cities, once the company launches its first model in Q2, 2019. This will be in addition to MG's own network of 110 sales and service touchpoints at the start of sales.

Though the MG Hector is slated to compete in the compact SUV segment, it has a large body. Measuring 4655mm, 1835 mm and 1760 mm in length, width and height respectively, the Hector is going to be the largest SUV in the segment, even surpassing the Tata Harrier.

The Hector is set to receive both, a petrol and a diesel option. The petrol variant is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit, while the diesel variant is expected to be a 2-litre four-cylinder motor. There is also word out that the Hector will receive a panoramic sunroof that will be largest in its segment, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will be the 'largest in India'.

The MG Hector is expected to be priced around the Rs 16 lakh mark, and will compete against Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Tata Harrier among others.