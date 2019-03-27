App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG Hector teased again: All you should know

MG Motors India posted a video on their official Youtube channel which highlights the features of the vehicle distinctly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shortly after releasing a teaser video of their upcoming SUV, Hector, British carmaker MG is gearing up for its launch in India. The SUV was also recently spotted in Mumbai prior to its launch.

MG Motors India posted a video on their official Youtube channel which highlights the features of the vehicle distinctly. It has a honeycomb mesh grille with integrated LED DRLs, as well as quadruple LED projector headlamps on the lower part of the bumper. The rear features a set of wraparound lights. The car is also expected to be equipped with a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

Being India’s first connected SUV, MG Hector is scheduled to showcase its internet capabilities on April 2, 2019. The company has also brought on board British actor Benedict Cumberbatch as its brand ambassador. The SUV will be launched sometime in May.

The Hector will be installed with an eSIM card, which will connect the car to Indian internet servers and will provide real-time updates about the car’s health status, traffic information, navigation, biometrics and AI assistance. The eSIM card will also enable the car to get over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The car will borrow its engine from Fiat, which is a 2-litre Multijet diesel motor pumping out 170 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine is shared by the Jeep Compass as well. The car will get an optional 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 149 bhp and 250 Nm. Both engines will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, but a six-speed DCT gearbox will be offered as an option for the petrol engine.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:13 pm

