Meta's Instagram Threads sparks controversy for seeking personal data

With the exception of data pertaining to one's health and fitness, Twitter gathers a similar volume of user data as Threads does.

Days before Meta's July 6 launch of Instagram Threads, which is likely to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter, the app attracted controversy over privacy issues.

The software appeared briefly on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store before its launch.

According to the official Apple App Store listing, Meta's Threads may gather information on contacts, browsing history, usage, location, search history, identifiers, financial data, health, fitness, and other sensitive data.

"There is no such thing as an individual's right to privacy anymore...," said Binod Kshetry, an advocate and tech enthusiast.



@instagram's new text-based conversation app Threads privacy policies ! There is no such thing as an individual's right to privacy anymore,,,I am not using any digital devices and social media applications now onwards, if you want to get connected with me, please get one pigeon… pic.twitter.com/G24CFxIMyj

— Binod Kshetry (@binodkshetry91) July 4, 2023

Allyn Alford, a tech entrepreneur, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the controversy that Threads invades privacy.