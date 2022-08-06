Meta wants your help to train its chatbot

Representative image.

Meta's AI research team wants your help to train its state-of-the-art AI chatbot. The team has made the bot available to the public and will collect feedback and information to help improve it further.

As per technology publication The Verge, the bot is called BlenderBot 3 and is currently only open to people in the United States. The team says that the bot can engage in a variety of conversations, from general to specific queries, like the ones you might ask Siri or Google Assistant.

Other functionalities of the bot include the capability to search the internet, and the functionality to self-improve its skills and talent in natural conversations. Meta says that the bot can "improve its skills and safety through natural conversations and feedback from people “in the wild".

Initial testing has already proven to be positive, with BlenderBot 3 able to learn from its experiences and become better "and safer" over time. Meta admitted that safety remains "an open problem".

Meta's main goal with the project is to inspire the AI community and "spur progress in building ever-improving intelligent AI systems that can interact with people in safe and helpful ways".

The team says that they have worked on techniques that help the bot learn from more helpful individuals "while avoiding learning from people who are trying to trick the model into unhelpful or toxic responses".

The main reason for the test as the team puts it is that "most previous publicly available datasets are typically collected through research studies with annotators that can’t reflect the diversity of the real world".