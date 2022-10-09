Meta to notify one million Facebook users whose login credentials are stolen by malicious apps

Facebook parent Meta is warning one million users, who have had their login credentials of the social network potentially stolen by malicious apps.

In its report, Meta said that it had identified more than 400 apps that were designed to steal Facebook credentials, and posed as games, photo editors, VPNs, health and lifestyle, and other utility apps on Google and Apple's app stores.

These apps are often laced with malware and are disguised to appear useful or fun. Once downloaded, the apps give you an option to "Login with Facebook" and once you do, your credentials fall into the wrong hands.

"This is a highly adversarial space and while our industry peers work to detect and remove malicious software, some of these apps evade detection and make it onto legitimate app stores," wrote Facebook.

"We are also alerting people who may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials, and are helping them to secure their accounts."

Facebook said that it had already notified both Google and Apple about the apps, and they were all taken down before the report was published.

If you believe that you may have had your credentials stolen by a suspicious app, Facebook recommends you do the following:



Reset your password.

Enable two-factor authentication, preferably by setting up an Authenticator.

Enable log-in alerts so that you are notified whenever a login is detected using your credentials.