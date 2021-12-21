Meta takes legal action to disrupt phishing schemes

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media network Facebook, has filed a federal lawsuit in a California court aiming to disrupt phishing that tricks users into sharing login credentials with fake websites for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company says that the phishing schemes have made more than 39,000 fake websites that impersonate the login pages of Meta services like Facebook and Instagram.

Meta has filed the lawsuit to primarily identify the entities that run these sites, and stop them. Phishing dupes people by using a relay network that redirects them to the fake websites and obscures the location of these sites.

"This lawsuit is one more step in our ongoing efforts to protect people’s safety and privacy, send a clear message to those trying to abuse our platform, and increase accountability of those who abuse technology," Meta's Jessica Romero, in charge of platform enforcement and litigation at the company, wrote in a blog post.

"We proactively block and report instances of abuse to the hosting and security community, domain name registrars, privacy/proxy services, and others. And Meta blocks and shares phishing URLs so other platforms can also block them," Romero added.