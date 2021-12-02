MARKET NEWS

Meta shares end-of-year threat report, removes six fake adversarial networks

Meta also shared two new protocols that have been put into use - Brigading and Mass Reporting.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Meta shared its end-of-year adversarial threat report for 2021 and said it had removed six fake networks that operated in accordance to its findings about Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour (CIB).

The company said that the threats had evolved since they first shared their findings on CIB in 2017 but the company was committed to building strong defences, "with the expectation that they will not stop, but rather adapt and try new tactics."

Meta also shared two new protocols that have been put into use - Brigading and Mass Reporting. Brigading refers to the behaviour of using comment spam and counter posts to drown individual posts, while Mass Reporting uses Facebook anti-harassment tools to target a victim's account.

A fake network that emerged in Italy and France engaged in Brigading and targeted medical professionals, journalists and elected officials for mass harassment. Meta linked the behaviour to an anti-vaccine movement called V_V, who have been publicly reported for engaging in violent behaviour offline and on.

Close

Meta emphasised that they will remove any, "adversarial networks" that work together, "to mass comment, mass post or engage in other types of repetitive mass behaviours to harass others or silence them."

For Mass Reporting, Meta stated that they will remove accounts or networks that, "mass-report an account or content to get it incorrectly taken down from our platform."

Keeping with guidelines, a fake network in Vietnam, that falsely reported activists or people speaking up against the government, was shut down.

In accordance with older CIB guidelines, 141 Facebook accounts, 79 pages, 13 groups and 21 Instagram accounts in Palestine were taken down.

In Poland, 31 Facebook accounts, four groups, two events and four Instagram accounts got the axe while 41 Facebook accounts, five groups, and four Instagram accounts were removed in Belarus.

524 Facebook accounts, 20 pages, four groups and 86 accounts on Instagram were taken down in China.
