Meta may block news content in Canada over Online News Act

Facebook logo (Representational image)

Facebook parent company Meta wrote in a blog post that it may prevent Canadian citizens from sharing news content on the social media platform, if the country's proposed revenue sharing bill were to come into force.

The bill if passed, will force platforms like Facebook to enter revenue sharing deals with local news outlets, similar to Australia's News Media Bargaining Code which took effect last year.

Facebook had initially pulled the sharing of news content in Australia over the new code but eventually entered into agreements with news outlets. The Canadian government is proposing something similar.

The Canadian House of Commons Heritage Committee did not invite Meta for the meeting on the legislation earlier in the week but heard testimonies from Google.

In the blog post, Facebook said, "We believe the Online News Act misrepresents the relationship between platforms and news publishers, and we call on the government to rethink its approach to help create a more fair and sustainable news industry in the long-term".

Facebook stated that the framework of the legislation "presumes that Meta unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers, when in fact the reverse is true" and it doesn't, "scrape content or links to news content. Posts with links to news articles make up less than 3% of what people see in their Facebook Feed, and Canadians tell us they want to see less news and political content. We have repeatedly shared with the government that news content is not a draw for our users and is not a significant source of revenue for our company."

In a statement shared with publication National Post, Heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez accused the company of continuing to pull from its Australian playbook.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure Canada has a free and independent press, it’s fundamental to our democracy. Canadians need to have access to accurate and reliable news. All we’re asking the tech giants like Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work,” Rodriguez said in the statement.