English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Meta is working on an AI-based universal language translator

    The company announced the project during a event focused on AI

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    During an event that was focused on Machine Learning and AI, Meta, Facebook's parent company, announced plans for an AI-based universal language translator.

    “The ability to communicate with anyone in any language — that’s a superpower people have dreamed of forever," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the presentation.

    Meta said that 20 percent of the world's population does not speak languages covered by current translation tools, and the under-represented languages do not have the necessary written repositories to train AI systems.

    Also Read: Facebook to pilot sharing of ad revenues with Reels creators

    "For people who understand languages like English, Mandarin, or Spanish, it may seem like today’s apps and web tools already provide the translation technology we need," wrote Meta's research team in a blog post.

    Close

    Related stories

    "But billions of people are being left out — unable to easily access most of the information on the internet or connect with most of the online world in their native language. Today’s machine translation (MT) systems are improving rapidly, but they still rely heavily on learning from large amounts of textual data, so they do not generally work well for low-resource languages, i.e., languages that lack training data, and for languages that don’t have a standardized writing system."

    Meta said that this would be a long-term effort to build machine learning tools that will allow it to translate most of the world's languages. As part of the "No Language Left Behind" project that will allow AI to learn from and build tools for languages, which currently have fewer resources to train machine learning.

    Also Read: Meta will pay $90 million to settle an old privacy lawsuit

    The second effort is an "Universal Speech Translator" that will translate languages and speech from one language to another in real-time, in both written and spoken forms of communication.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Facebook #machine learning #Meta #Meta Research
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 02:06 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.