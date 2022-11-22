Meta is introducing new tools to protect teens from unwanted interactions (Representative image)

Meta is testing new ways to keep "suspicious" accounts from messaging teens on Facebook and Instagram. On Facebook, Meta will change the default privacy settings for everyone under the age of 16.

Starting now, teens will be encouraged to use Facebook's recommended privacy settings that will automatically limit who can view their friends list, who can see the people, pages and lists they follow, who can see posts they are tagged in on their profile, allowing them review posts they are tagged in and limiting who can comment on their public posts.

There will also be changes made to "protect teens from messaging suspicious adults they aren't connected to". Meta says it tags an account as suspicious if it belongs to an adult who has "recently been blocked or reported by a young person".

It is also testing the removal of the message button from teens' Instagram accounts altogether if their profiles are viewed by accounts marked as suspicious.

Meta will start sending teenagers safety notices with information on how to report harassment. The company will also encourage teens to report accounts that they have blocked.

The company said that it saw a 70 percent increase in reports sent by "minors in Q1 2022 versus the previous quarter on Messenger and Instagram DMs".

Meta is also working with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to build, "a global platform" for teens that are worried about "intimate images" being shared online.

The company says the goal is stop of the spread of these images online that could be used by other companies in the tech industry. Meta says its working closely with NCMEC and various experts to provide help affected teens regain control of their content.