    Meta introduces new parental supervision tools on Instagram

    Meta has been working closely with parents, guardians and stressed the need to educate them about digital services

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST
    Meta, the parent company of social media platform Facebook, has rolled out a parental supervision tools feature and a 'family centre' programme on its photo and video sharing application 'Instagram,' to ensure the safety of young users and allow parents to manage the time spent by their children on the site.

    Meta has been working closely with parents, guardians and stressed the need to educate them about digital services, a company official said on Wednesday."Over the years, we have introduced many age-appropriate features and resources that help in enhancing young people's experience on Instagram." Facebook India (Meta) Instagram, Head-Public Policy, Natasha Jog said here.

    According to her, with the latest supervision tools, parents would be able to keep track of the time their wards spend on Instagram and also access the accounts they follow.

    Parents and guardians would also be notified when youngsters raise a complaint on Instagram.

    "With the launch of these supervision tools, we are trying to strike a balance between young people's desire for some autonomy while using Instagram, and also allow supervision in a way that supports conversations…," Jog said.
    PTI
    #Instagram #Meta #New Feature #Parental Supervision
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 06:27 pm
