Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Messaging service Telegram hit by DDoS cyber attack

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the attack.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Messaging service provider Telegram has been hit by a "powerful" distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack and users in the United States and other countries may experience connection issues, the company said in a tweet on June 13.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the attack.

In DDoS attacks, hijacked or virus-infected computers are used to target websites.

First Published on Jun 12, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #Telegram #World News

