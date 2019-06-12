Messaging service Telegram hit by DDoS cyber attack

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the attack.
Messaging service provider Telegram has been hit by a "powerful" distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack and users in the United States and other countries may experience connection issues, the company said in a tweet on June 13.
Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the attack.
In DDoS attacks, hijacked or virus-infected computers are used to target websites.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 07:38 pm