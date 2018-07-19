Messaging app, news source, executioner: The many avatars of WhatsApp in India

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, now has the dubious tag of being a facilitator for mob violence. The recent spate of lynchings across the country has seen mob fury channelized against unsuspecting individuals on the basis of unverified rumours circulating the airwaves. As internet penetration has increased over the years, so has the source of rumour-mongering.

Where do these malicious messages originate, and how many people believe what they read on WhatsApp?

Data collated by the Lokniti-CSDS Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey shows that the number of Indians perusing the messaging app have grown manifold over the past couple of years. While majority of users distrust news received on WhatsApp, almost a third of all respondents reposed faith in the messaging app.

The MOTN survey, conducted by the Delhi-based CSDS in mid-2017, found that only 14 percent of all Indians used WhatsApp on a daily basis. In the course of a year, this number has climbed by 10 percentage points to 24 percent, according to the latest round of the survey, held mid-2018.

The survey found that greater internet penetration and the falling cost of data have been instrumental in bringing instant messaging and other services to the Indian hinterland. The number of respondents with access to internet on their mobile phones has gone up to 31 percent, from 21 percent in the year-ago period.

With device costs also going down, smartphones have stolen a march over feature phones with primitive interfaces and limited functionality. The number of individuals who own mobile phones, but do not have an active internet connection, has come down to 45 percent. Respondents who do not possess mobile phones are in the minority. Only 24 percent of all respondents claimed not to own mobile phones.

Urban India has a head start in terms of internet connectivity, but the use of WhatsApp in rural India is gradually catching up. A fifth of all respondents said they used WhatsApp on a daily basis, doubling the tally from last year. Urban centres witnessed slower growth, with 38 percent respondents using WhatsApp regularly for communication and keeping abreast of the news.

Gadgetry with sophisticated features used to be the domain of the well-heeled, but not anymore. With handsets equipped with greater processing power retailing for low prices, more software products are becoming accessible across the class divide.

One out of four respondents belonging to the lower-middle class said they were regular WhatsApp users. Larger disposable incomes are also responsible for an increase in the messaging app’s user base. Cheaper data and a bigger pool of utilitarian budget phones has made 34 percent of middle class Indians addicted to WhatsApp. Even among the poor, the share of WhatsApp users has increased, while almost one in two upper class Indians are hooked to the app.

India’s demographic dividend is also driving WhatsApp’s expansion in the country. Half the respondents between 18 and 25 years of age used WhatsApp on a daily basis, while this number fell to 39 percent for the next decile. Among Indians aged 56 and above, only 7 percent claimed to be active users of the messaging app.

The growing popularity of WhatsApp has also been leveraged by political parties to reach out to voters. Previously, election propaganda was conveyed through recorded voice message and SMS. A Lokniti-CSDS study conducted in the run-up to the 2014 general elections said that 20 percent of those surveyed said candidates had communicated with them through SMS. The latest round of the survey has found that one in six respondents were members of a WhatsApp group set up by a political party.

In fact, WhatsApp is not the only online platform used by political parties to communicate with voters and gauge response to government policies. The survey found that Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were also being employed by parties in the run-up to the next elections.

The survey has also found that WhatsApp is deeply mistrusted as a source of news. Print media had the most credibility, followed by television, while only 29 percent respondents said they believe news disseminated on WhatsApp.

However, given the size of WhatsApp’s user base, the respondents belonging to the 10 percent who believe in news received on the messaging platform present an impressionable audience for propaganda and incendiary content.

WhatsApp may have ingratiated itself with a large section of India’s demographic, but the subversion of the messaging platform by miscreants to spread fake news and incite violence, has drawn calls for its regulation.

As the number of Indians using messaging platforms is predicted to rise in the coming years, the government will have to counter the menace of fake news without impinging on the privacy of users. Another possible strategy would be for law enforcement agencies at the local level to infiltrate such messaging groups and track activity so that the threat of physical violence can be nipped in the bud.