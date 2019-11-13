Mesh partners with Visa for B2B virtual commercial card payment service

Mesh Payments announced a collaboration with Visa to help suppliers and service providers around the world accept payment using Visa virtual prepaid commercial cards.

Consumer payments are easy – click, tap or swipe, and you're done. But for global businesses, it's not that simple. Traditional cross-border payments are often slow, with very little visibility into when the money is likely to arrive, which invoice it covers, or what the final transaction cost will be. These uncertainties are driving some small businesses to rapidly embrace new fintech alternatives for cross-border B2B payments.

"SMBs are going global faster than ever, which is fueling innovation in this space," stated Oded Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "By working together with Visa as our preferred partner, we are taking the complexity out of payments. With Visa's global reach and our advanced technology platform, we are enabling payment providers and merchant acquirers to offer all types of businesses globally a frictionless B2B payment option that brings balance into commercial payments."

"This is a transformational time in the cross-border B2B payments industry. Mesh delivers a unique solution that simplifies the cross-border payments experience for businesses needing to pay their global suppliers," stated Taira Hall, Head of B2B Partnerships at Visa.