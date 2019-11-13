App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mesh partners with Visa for B2B virtual commercial card payment service

The Mesh solution allows suppliers in emerging markets to enable buyers in developed countries to pay through Visa virtual commercial cards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Mesh Payments announced a collaboration with Visa to help suppliers and service providers around the world accept payment using Visa virtual prepaid commercial cards.

Consumer payments are easy – click, tap or swipe, and you're done. But for global businesses, it's not that simple. Traditional cross-border payments are often slow, with very little visibility into when the money is likely to arrive, which invoice it covers, or what the final transaction cost will be. These uncertainties are driving some small businesses to rapidly embrace new fintech alternatives for cross-border B2B payments.

"SMBs are going global faster than ever, which is fueling innovation in this space," stated Oded Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "By working together with Visa as our preferred partner, we are taking the complexity out of payments. With Visa's global reach and our advanced technology platform, we are enabling payment providers and merchant acquirers to offer all types of businesses globally a frictionless B2B payment option that brings balance into commercial payments."

Close

"This is a transformational time in the cross-border B2B payments industry. Mesh delivers a unique solution that simplifies the cross-border payments experience for businesses needing to pay their global suppliers," stated Taira Hall, Head of B2B Partnerships at Visa.

related news

Mesh is a global B2B payment service that has been built for small businesses and powered by payment service providers (PSPs). The Mesh solution allows suppliers in emerging markets to enable buyers in developed countries to pay through a frictionless process that leverages Visa virtual commercial cards.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 08:16 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.