Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merrill to offer Envestnet Tamarac portfolio management services to clients

Tamarac and Merrill have begun onboarding and setting up servicing for an initial group of up to 1,000 Merrill Private Wealth Management clients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Envestnet Tamarac announced that it will provide more than 200 Merrill Private Wealth Management teams with access to its award-winning portfolio management and reporting solution, helping them offer aggregated performance reporting to clients with complex financial portfolios.

"We're excited about the opportunity to provide these services to Merrill," said Andina Anderson, executive managing director of Envestnet Tamarac. "Our technology's unsurpassed capabilities will help provide comprehensive client reporting, regardless of where the assets are held, enhancing the experience of Merrill's clients."

In addition to aggregated performance reporting, Merrill private wealth advisors will benefit from powerful portfolio analysis, a range of interactive reports on performance metrics, and a customizable dashboard that includes information held at other financial institutions if the client prefers. Tamarac and Merrill have begun onboarding and setting up servicing for an initial group of up to 1,000 Merrill Private Wealth Management clients.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

