App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meridian chooses MX Pulse to deliver AI-driven insights in online and mobile banking

Meridian has selected MX Pulse to boost its digital strategy and the ongoing effort to encourage "money sense".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

MX, the leading provider of financial data services, has announced that Meridian is the first financial institution in Canada to choose MX for its new, self-guided financial wellness tool Pulse. With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union and the third largest in Canada. Recognized as a progressive and innovative financial services provider, it is also the parent company of Canada's newest digital bank, motusbank.

Selecting MX Pulse is part of Meridian's digital strategy and ongoing effort to encourage "money sense" and ultimately a brighter financial future for all its members. With Pulse alerts, Meridian's members will have proactive, personalized nudges on their smartphones in the moment they're needed. Once the tool is live and available to Meridian members in Ontario, it will also be made available to all motusbank members across Canada.

"By investing in data and the latest personalized AI tools, we're showing our members that we are serious about improving their financial health in the present and in the future," said David Baldarelli, SVP, Digital Banking & Enterprise Analytics and COO, motusbank. "Being able to get up and running so quickly with MX and work together as partners to customize Pulse for our members really sealed the deal."

"We're extremely excited about Meridian and motusbank choosing MX Pulse to provide AI-driven insights and advice to its members through online and mobile banking," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer at MX. "This is a wonderful example of an industry leader using the power of clean data to deliver a world-class experience to its members while outpacing the competition in a rapidly evolving industry."
First Published on May 28, 2019 11:51 am

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; How to Check

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 20 ...

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2019: NVS Releases Applications for 370 Teache ...

AILET Result 2019: Delhi National Law University Declared AILET Result ...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at d ...

#JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JC ...

Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policemen Belting a Woman Go ...

It’s Suicidal: Lalu Yadav’s Advice as Rahul Gandhi Makes Up His Mi ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Reliance Capital surges on debt reduction plans

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footpr ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.