Meridian chooses MX Pulse to deliver AI-driven insights in online and mobile banking

MX, the leading provider of financial data services, has announced that Meridian is the first financial institution in Canada to choose MX for its new, self-guided financial wellness tool Pulse. With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union and the third largest in Canada. Recognized as a progressive and innovative financial services provider, it is also the parent company of Canada's newest digital bank, motusbank.

Selecting MX Pulse is part of Meridian's digital strategy and ongoing effort to encourage "money sense" and ultimately a brighter financial future for all its members. With Pulse alerts, Meridian's members will have proactive, personalized nudges on their smartphones in the moment they're needed. Once the tool is live and available to Meridian members in Ontario, it will also be made available to all motusbank members across Canada.

"By investing in data and the latest personalized AI tools, we're showing our members that we are serious about improving their financial health in the present and in the future," said David Baldarelli, SVP, Digital Banking & Enterprise Analytics and COO, motusbank. "Being able to get up and running so quickly with MX and work together as partners to customize Pulse for our members really sealed the deal."

"We're extremely excited about Meridian and motusbank choosing MX Pulse to provide AI-driven insights and advice to its members through online and mobile banking," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer at MX. "This is a wonderful example of an industry leader using the power of clean data to deliver a world-class experience to its members while outpacing the competition in a rapidly evolving industry."