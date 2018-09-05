App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-Benz unveils first all-electric EQC SUV to directly rival Tesla's Model X

The Mercedes EQC will join the likes of Jaguar I-Pace, Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron to encroach on a space mainly dominated by Tesla even as the Model 3 struggles to hit production targets and earn profits

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a time when Tesla is leading the charge in battery powered vehicles, luxury car-maker Mercedes-Benz unveiled their first all-electric SUV, the EQC, at an event in Stockholm.

Speaking at the launch, Dieter Zetsche, Chief Executive Officer at Daimler, said, "There is no alternative to betting on electric cars and we are going all in."A 10 billion euro investment was to be made in the electric vehicle push, but Daimler has spent more than that," Zetsche said.

The Mercedes EQC will join the likes of Jaguar I-Pace, Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron to encroach on a space mainly dominated by Tesla even as the Model 3 struggles to hit production targets and make profits. The SUV will go into production sometime in the second half of 2019 at the company's factory in Bremen, Germany.

The car gets 407 PS of power and 765 Nm of torque coming from two electric motors, one on each axle, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h (112 mph).

related news

A Mercedes EQC, new electric SUV unveils by Mercedes-Benz, is seen at Artipelag art gallery in Gustavsberg

The interiors get a futuristic feel with rose gold cabin accents. Two 10.3-inch screens, part of the MBUX infotainment system, dominates the dashboard with a host of features including voice control.

The Mercedes EQC SUV is the first in a list of 10 electric vehicles planned by Mercedes-Benz to be available before 2022. Pricing figures for the EQC have not been announced, but sales are expected to start sometime in 2020. At the launch, it will compete directly with the Tesla Model X apart from the Taycan, I-Pace and e-tron.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Auto #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #Tesla

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.