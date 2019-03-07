App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-Benz offerings at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

A look at some of the launches by Mercedes Benz at the 89th annual Geneva Motor Show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mercedes-Benz went all out in the 89th edition of the annual Geneva Motor Show and introduced a host of vehicles, catering to almost every segment. From a V12 engine powered luxury car, to an all-electric race car, Mercedes had a little of everything on display.

Mercedes launched its exotic convertible, the AMG GT R Roadster. Available only as a limited model, Mercedes AMG has announced only 750 units of the car will be produced, making it a scarce and valuable car. It is powered by a 4-litre V8 bi-turbocharged engine which makes 585 bhp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Next in line was the S65 Final Edition, which has an AMG tuned V12 6-litre bi-turbo engine, which makes 630 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. As the name suggests, this car will be the last in line to carry the V12 engine, although the engine will power the S Class Coupe and Maybach line of cars.

Mercedes also launched the GLE 53, which is a luxury SUV powered by AMG’s 3-litre inline-six engine. It makes 435 bhp of maximum power and 520 Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and has its top speed limited to 250 km/h.

One of the most critical launches was the Shooting Brake, which is a “Sports car with load space” as per Mercedes-Benz. Posing as an amped up CLA 250, the Shooting Brake is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It also has a revised body design, with an extended roofline and an enlarged 505-litre boot space.

For the upcoming Formula E season, Mercedes-Benz introduced its latest contender, the EQ Silver Arrow 01. Packing a 52 kWh battery which can be tuned to make 340 PS of power, the electric race car can sprint to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and can hit a top speed of 280 km/h.

First Published on Mar 7, 2019 06:13 pm

