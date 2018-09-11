Mercedes-Benz E-Class to get a mild refresh; prices start at Rs 58.83 lakh

With the launch of the long-wheelbase E-Class last year, Mercedes-Benz upped the luxury quotient on the car. The car was designed with a specific chauffeur-driven customer base in mind.

Now, always the one to out-do themselves, Mercedes has added even more comfort to the luxury class car. The older generation E-class, despite its focus on the rear passenger, missed out on cup holders in the back and also lacked soft-closing doors.

Reports suggest that the 2018 refreshed version will feature a front armrest extended backwards to accommodate two cup holders. The car is also going to get automatic soft-closing doors.

The E-Class will also borrow the steering wheel from its S-Class sibling and features audio controls. However, the car will not get the autonomous abilities available on the S-Class like lane-keeping assist and auto braking.

The exteriors will get almost no change to differentiate from the outgoing generation while the inside gets a wood trim finish around the centre console and the rear passenger armrest.

Mechanically, it does not seem like anything will change. Prices will have a slight revision and expect the E200 petrol to start at Rs 58.83 lakh and the E220d diesel to start at Rs 59.83 lakh. Both prices ex-showroom, Mumbai.