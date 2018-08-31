Mercedes-Benz C Class range to be launched in India on September 20

The facelifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class range is all set to be launched on September 20. The range will consist of the C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, C 300d diesel and the high-performance Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic+.

All these cars are already available internationally and have significant upgrades, both cosmetic as well as mechanical. A mild price hike can also be expected.

The C 200 petrol is now powered by a 1.5-litre inline four which makes 184 PS and 280 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes' version of a mild hybrid system, the EQ Boost system, adds another 14 PS and 160 Nm while accelerating before the turbo kicks in. Another advantage of the EQ Boost system is the gliding mode. With the engine switched off, recuperative braking comes on and lets the car coast safely. Transmission comes via the 9-speed automatic gearbox. Improvements have also been made to the engine cooling system.

The old 2.1-litre diesel powertrain of the C 220d is replaced by a new, more powerful 2-litre turbocharged diesel capable of producing 194 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. You also get the new 9-speed automatic gearbox here but the car misses out on the EQ Boost system available on the petrol. The international variant also gets a 4-wheel drive system but that is unlikely to make it to the Indian market.

The C 300d diesel gets a slightly more powerful 2-litre motor that makes 245 PS of power and 500 Nm of torque. The C300d will effectively replace the current C250d variant of the C Class.

The Mercedes-AMG 43 sits at the halfway mark between the C Class and the C 63 AMG. It receives a twin turbo 3-litre V6 that produces 390 PS and 520 Nm of peak torque. You get the 9-speed auto here too, but with a few tweaks for better responsiveness and standard 4-wheel drive. The saloon variant of the AMG will make to our shores first with the coupe coming in later. The car will also get the AMG specific aero and visual updates.

In terms of exteriors, the C Class will get a new face with Mercedes' signature diamond grille and three point star at the centre. It also gets new LED headlamps, LED DRLs and a new front bumper. New alloy rims adorn the side of the car and redesigned LED tail lights.

Interiors will feature a new 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a stereo system and a new steering wheel with touch control buttons. The mood lighting also receives new colours.

Safety features include Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist apart from the standard safety features already offered in the car.

Expect the C Class to be priced around Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.