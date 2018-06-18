Mercedes AMG S63 Coupe gets a face-lift, priced at Rs 2.55 crore

The all new Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe has finally been launched in India and comes at a price of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The coupe borrows its engine from the smaller E63 S, so most technical features remain the same.

The four litre V8 biturbo produces over 612 hp of power and up to 900 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes-Benz claims an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h which can be increased to 300 km/h with the AMG Driver package. The twin-scroll turbochargers and the 'hot-vee' configuration helps in improving responses and eliminate turbo lag. Better fuel efficiency is achieved because of cylinder deactivation.

The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic which powers the car from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. It comes with a 'Race Start' function integrated into the transmission. A feature for the race track, it helps by providing optimal acceleration from the starting line.

The S63 is one of the latest models to benefit from the AMG Lightweight Performance strategy which consists of the AMG high-performance braking system, a lithium-ion battery and forged alloy wheels.

Visually, the car looks sharper and more aerodynamic. It gets the AMG Panamericana grille and larger air intakes on the front apron. The car's rear bumper gets a quad exhaust system and runs on the new 19-inch forged alloy wheels.

The upholstery comes in AMG Nappa leather, along with AMG badges on the steering wheel and the infotainment system. The dashboard is a 31.2 cm wide colour display that provides necessary information. The new AMG seats are electronically adjustable and heated for colder regions.

The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is the company's seventh launch and the fourth AMG to be launched in 2018. The S63 is available in a cabriolet variant which has not yet been brought to India.