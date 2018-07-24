App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 08:58 PM IST

Mercedes A-Class Sedan sets record as the most aerodynamic production car

The new A-Class made its debut at the Beijing Motor Show earlier this year specifically for the Chinese market in a longer wheelbase L version.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan has just beaten the CLA coupe's record. With a Coefficient drag value of just 0.2 and drag of less than 0.49 m2, the A-Class has become the most aerodynamic car in the world.

The advantage of a lower drag is an increase in fuel efficiency. To achieve this, Mercedes improved on the aerodynamics through multiple computation loops and simulations in their wind tunnel in Sindelfingen. The record was possible because of the small front area which measures just 2.19 m2. To help with directing air around the car, the A-Class also employs a two-part shutter system behind the diamond grille in the front.

Mercedes also tuned the front and rear wheel spoilers to efficiently direct air around the wheels. Other features that help with reducing drag are the underbody panel, sealing off areas such as headlamp surrounds, etc.

The Mercedes A-Class hatchback was introduced at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and there is no official word yet on if the A-Class Sedan will come to India.
