Mentoring Indian entrepreneurs for better financial health

V Bhatia

Despite the government’s basic financial inclusion efforts through services like Unified Payments Interface and Aadhaar, nearly 40 percent of lending to small business is through informal channels, whilst almost half of India’s bank accounts are inactive.

Deepak Menon, Senior Director, Emerging Markets at Village Capital explains how entrepreneurs can change this narrative by building scalable solutions that help people and small businesses become financially healthier and more stable.

How has India’s financial inclusion initiatives progressed?



Help consumers access options for savings and credit and protect themselves against financial loss



Connect small merchants to credit access



Build tools that help SMEs and local stores streamline operations



Help workers in semi-formal sectors increase their earning potential

Hence, Village Capital introduced the Finance Forward initiative, which provides capacity-building and financial capital through direct grants and connections with investors.



Robocash Group analysts said that fintech contributed 8 percent to an increase in the wealth of Indians. India’s fintech sector raised USD 2.3 billion in equity funding in 2018. These funds can spur innovation and address challenges like:

How will Finance Forward mentor Indian entrepreneurs towards maintaining better financial health?

Finance Forward, a coalition of PayPal, The MetLife Foundation and Village Capital recently commenced the India stage of its worldwide accelerator program. It is running a series of nine accelerators and boot camps globally over two years with the assistance of regional partners. It will identify and support over 100 early stage ventures that use technology to improve the financial health of low and medium income people and small companies, by helping them plan for the future and increase economic mobility.

How will entrepreneurs benefit from this accelerator program?

For instance, during the three month-three workshop program in India, PayPal’s employees and senior leaders serve as mentors and advisors. They guide on product and technology development and UI / UX design, legal and regulatory issues in India and partnership development with larger institutions.

However, the focus is investment-readiness. Simultaneously, we bring investors’ attention to these businesses to increase deal flow and help businesses scale. We are aiming to drive at least USD 10 million in follow-on funding to program participants over the next five years.

How has the company planned the cohort for India?

The cohort comprises 12 promising early-stage ventures that focus on financial health, with nine from India, two from Sri Lanka and one from Bangladesh. We have just passed the half-way stage, having completed the second of the accelerator’s three workshops in Mumbai.