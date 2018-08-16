App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MeitY invites public comments on Data Protection Bill

The Bill, parts of which experts have said are modeled on the European Union's General Data Protection legislation, has been hailed as a step in the right direction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol  News

The government has sought comments from the general public on the draft Data Protection Bill by September 10. An August 14 notification on its The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology website read, "MeitY solicits comments from general public on the Draft Personal Data Protection Bill by 10th September 2018."

The draft policy, formulated under the leadership of former Supreme Court Judge BN Srikrishna, was submitted to MeitY on July 27.

However, the issue of data localisation, or storing personal sensitive data in local servers in India has been met with a lot of criticism for being anti-industry.

However, the issue of data localisation, or storing personal sensitive data in local servers in India has been met with a lot of criticism for being anti-industry.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:18 pm

