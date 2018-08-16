MeitY invites public comments on Data Protection Bill

Moneycontrol News

The government has sought comments from the general public on the draft Data Protection Bill by September 10. An August 14 notification on its The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology website read, "MeitY solicits comments from general public on the Draft Personal Data Protection Bill by 10th September 2018."

The draft policy, formulated under the leadership of former Supreme Court Judge BN Srikrishna, was submitted to MeitY on July 27.

The Bill, parts of which experts have said are modeled on the European Union's General Data Protection legislation, has been hailed as a step in the right direction.

However, the issue of data localisation, or storing personal sensitive data in local servers in India has been met with a lot of criticism for being anti-industry.