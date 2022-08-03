English
    MeitY blocks 348 apps identified by Home Ministry: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    On Wednesday, the Home Ministry informed Parliament that 348 mobile applications had been stopped by the government for sending user information to servers outside the nation in an unauthorised manner.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The government has blocked 348 mobile applications that were identified by the Home Ministry for transmitting users' information in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said the apps are developed by various countries, including China.

    "Based on the request from MHA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked those 348 mobile applications since such data transmissions infringes the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State," he said. There was no mention of the time period when these 348 apps were blocked by the Meity.

     
    Tags: #India #MEITY #Rajeev Chandrasekhar #Technology
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 04:21 pm
