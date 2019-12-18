Meet UK-based Pockit – the banking companion for the unbanked

The conventional banking system allows only those people who clear the filters of certain income and credit check. This idea of banking which opens gates only for the elite and moderate disturbed Virraj Jatania and he eventually decided to address this gap through his own venture—Pockit. His goal was clear-- making banking accessible even for the unbanked and people in the low-income bracket. He wanted to change the landscape of banking and establish it as a neutral and fair entity.

UK-based Pockit is often referred to as the ‘world’s most inclusive bank’.

Pockit is not a bank but a platform with the banking services for all. It gives banking aid for the people who cannot afford to open accounts in top order banks. Hushing up all the complexities in creating an account, Pockit offers a simple way to open a bank account in just ‘Three Minutes’ with basic inputs like name, address, mobile number, and some ID proof. It is followed by your card arrival within 2 days.

You can use Pockit at zero cost and also with a smattering amount of 99p. The beauty of Pockit lies in its simplicity of usage. No complex operations. Get things done at the touch of the buttons and collect cash anywhere in 30,000 Pay Point locations in the country. Pay bills, transfer money (in and out of UK), get salary directly to your account, avail government benefits and a lot more banking requirements are sufficed by Pockit. Also, access everything 24/7 with utmost security.

A pioneering and people-centric initiative obviously gains welcome. The same happened with Pockit. Its first mark of triumph was the acquisition of 50k customers. Over the years, they have launched Android and iPhone apps, introduced low-cost international transfers, contactless card and now it is spearheading the banking arena with a massive 5 million customers. This customer base is twice the volume of its rivals (Monzo, Atom, and Tandem) combined. Quite a milestone!