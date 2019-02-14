Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 07:57 AM IST

Meet Solo: A 3-wheel electric vehicle that can give Tesla a run for its money

While Tesla, with its all-electric approach, is currently leading the segment, small companies such as the Canadian startup Electra Meccanica are slowly making its way in the market.

With electric vehicles getting a huge push by governments across the world, carmakers such as Tesla, Nissan, Volkswagen are all competing to get the latest future-ready vehicle. While Tesla, with its all-electric approach, is currently leading the segment, small companies such as the Canadian startup Electra Meccanica are slowly making its way in the market. (Image: Electra Meccanica)
The company's latest offering, Solo, a three-wheeled, single-occupancy EV, priced at a nifty $15,500, is probably the oddest yet the most futuristic vehicle you may have ever come across. (Image: Electra Meccanica)
The car features an AC Synchronous Electric Motor that is capable of churning out 82 PS and 173 Nm of torque right from the get-go. (Image: Electra Meccanica)
Solo has a top speed of 130 kph and can sprint 0-100 kph in 8 seconds (Image: Electra Meccanica)
One of the standout features of the car is its short 3-hour charging time that gives the car a modest 160 km range. (Image: Electra Meccanica)
The startup is also working on two retro-themed cars -- eRoadster and Toffino. (Image: Electra Meccanica)
The eRoadster is a classic convertible car reminiscent of the 1955-1959 Porsche 356 Speedster. (Image: Electra Meccanica)
Tofino, on the other hand, is a more modern boxer like sports car named after a small district on Vancouver Island. (Image: Electra Meccanica)
Electra Meccanica plans to have about 5,000 cars on the streets by December with another 70,000 to be delivered over the next two years. (Image: Electra Meccanica)
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 07:57 am

