MediaTek unveils 7nm tech-based Dimensity 700 processor for affordable 5G smartphones

MediaTek has launched a new Dimensity 700 processor that will be used in affordable 5G smartphones. The new processor is based on 7nm fabrication that comes a few months after the launch of the Dimensity 720 processor. The new 5G MediaTek processor is quite similar to the Dimensity 720 chip.

As mentioned earlier, MediaTek Dimensity 700 is based on a 7nm architecture. The octa-core chip has two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocking at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocking at 2.0GHz.

For graphics, MediaTek Dimensity 700 has a Mali G57 GPU at 950MHz. MediaTek Dimensity 700 supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and also UFS 2.2 storage standard.

The budget 5G processor supports 1080p resolution for video recording, which is lower than 4K 30 fps support provided by MediaTek Dimensity 720. The processor also supports 1080p displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

As for still shots, MediaTek Dimensity 700 supports camera sensors with up to 64MP resolution and features multi-frame noise reduction and several AI enhancements.

Dimensity 700 SoC also offers support for multiple voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Baidu DuerOS, etc.

MediaTek expects to bring Dimensity 700 processor to smartphones in Q1 2021.

The company also unveiled two new chipsets - MT8192 and MT8195 - for Chromebooks. Among the two, MT8195 is faster and is based on 6nm fabrication with four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores.

The MT8192 is based on a 7nm architecture and comes with four Cortex-A76 cores.