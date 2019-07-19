App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MediaTek teases Helio G90 as the company's first gaming chipset

The Helio G90 chipset could usher in a new era of the mid-range to affordable gaming handset.

Carlsen Martin

The popularity and number of gaming smartphones have risen in 2019. Smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Asus, Vivo, Nubia and Razer, have already introduced gaming-centric handset, and it seems mobile semiconductor manufacturers are following suit.

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 730G chipset earlier this year as a gaming version of its Snapdragon 730 SoC. More recently, the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC can also be deemed as a gaming chipset, considering the biggest gain on the chip comes in the form of the 15 percent graphics performance boost.

Now, the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, MediaTek looks set to join the latest gaming fad with the Helio G90. While there are no details about the new processor, other than a poster teasing its arrival, GSMArena reported that it would be based on the Helio P90.

Close

The GSMArena report cited, “We can speculate that the G90 is based on the Helio P90, which has a CPU with two Cortex-A75 cores (2.2GHz) and six A55 cores (2.0GHz). As for the GPU, it's an Imagination PowerVR GM9446 (970MHz), which promises a 15 percent improvement over the Mali-G72 MP3 used in the Helio P70."

related news

Qualcomm seems to be the mobile chipset of choice by most smartphone manufacturers. But MediaTek is looking to challenge the status quo with the upcoming Helio G90 chipset. MediaTek’s first gaming chipset is expected to launch on the 30th of July in China. Smartphone manufacturers are yet to announce handsets with the Helio G90 chips.

The Helio G90 chipset could usher in a new era of the mid-range to affordable gaming handset, considering MediaTek are generally cheaper than Qualcomm chipsets. MediaTek also announced a 5G-enabled chipset at Computex 2019. The semiconductor manufacturer confirmed that the M70 modem with 5G capabilities would ship later this year, bringing affordability in the 5G smartphone market space.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 11:37 am

tags #Qualcomm #Technology

