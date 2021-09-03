MediaTek still number one in Global App Processor market: Counterpoint Research

The company managed to hold on to the top spot in Q2 2021

MediaTek has managed to hold on to its number one position in the global application processor market for Q2 2021. The Taiwanese hardware maker beat out Qualcomm to retain its position with a 38% market share.

MediaTek started the first quarter of 2020 in second place behind Qualcomm with a 24% market share, with a seven percent differential with the US chip maker who had a market share of 31%. It closed the gap in Q2 2020 with 25% share to Qualcomm's 28%, then took the lead in Q3 2020 with 31% share to Qualcomm's 29%.

It has since then managed to maintain that lead with market shares of 32%, 35% and now 38% in the subsequent quarters. Qualcomm has a 32% share of the market in Q2 2021.

Apple and Samsung were neck and neck through the first three quarters of 2020 with identical market shares of 14%, 13% and 12% before Apple took the lead in Q4 2020 with a share of 19%. It now sits in third place with an understated 15%.

Samsung is in fourth place with 7%, Unisoc in sixth with 5% and Huawei's HiSilicon down to 3%.

Huawei began 2020 with a healthy 12% market share but has since then steadily declined to 3% in Q2 2021.

According to Counterpoint Research, the popularity of the Dimensity 700 series in the 5G market gave MediaTek the lead. The Helio P35 and Helio G80 continued to do well in the 4G LTE segment.

MediaTek has been able to grow its market share with a strong presence in the mid-range and entry level smartphone market where Dimensity chipsets in particular have become the choice for budget 5G devices.