MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

MediaTek still number one in Global App Processor market: Counterpoint Research

MediaTek managed to beat out Qualcomm to maintain its top spot

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
The company managed to hold on to the top spot in Q2 2021

The company managed to hold on to the top spot in Q2 2021

MediaTek has managed to hold on to its number one position in the global application processor market for Q2 2021. The Taiwanese hardware maker beat out Qualcomm to retain its position with a 38% market share.

MediaTek started the first quarter of 2020 in second place behind Qualcomm with a 24% market share, with a seven percent differential with the US chip maker who had a market share of 31%. It closed the gap in Q2 2020 with 25% share to Qualcomm's 28%, then took the lead in Q3 2020 with 31% share to Qualcomm's 29%.

It has since then managed to maintain that lead with market shares of 32%, 35% and now 38% in the subsequent quarters. Qualcomm has a 32% share of the market in Q2 2021.

Apple and Samsung were neck and neck through the first three quarters of 2020 with identical market shares of 14%, 13% and 12% before Apple took the lead in Q4 2020 with a share of 19%. It now sits in third place with an understated 15%.

Samsung is in fourth place with 7%, Unisoc in sixth with 5% and Huawei's HiSilicon down to 3%.

Close

Related stories

Huawei began 2020 with a healthy 12% market share but has since then steadily declined to 3% in Q2 2021.

According to Counterpoint Research, the popularity of the Dimensity 700 series in the 5G market gave MediaTek the lead. The Helio P35 and Helio G80 continued to do well in the 4G LTE segment.

MediaTek has been able to grow its market share with a strong presence in the mid-range and entry level smartphone market where Dimensity chipsets in particular have become the choice for budget 5G devices.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #MediaTek #mobile processor #Qualcomm #SOC
first published: Sep 3, 2021 01:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.