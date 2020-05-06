App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MediaTek officially announces Helio G85 chipset for budget gaming smartphones

The Redmi Note 9 is the first smartphone to use the MediaTek G85.

Carlsen Martin

Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 9 as the first smartphone to be powered by the Helio G85 chipset. However, at the time, the MediaTek chipset was yet to be unveiled. Now, the Taiwanese chip manufacturer finally dropped its new G85 SoC.

The new MediaTek G85 chip maintains the same CPU as the G80 but has a slightly faster GPU. The Helio G85 packs two Cortex-A75 clocked at up to 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. The ARM Mali G52 GPU has a clock speed of 1.0GHz. The MediaTek Helio G85 supports up to 8GB of RAM.

The MediaTek G85 chipset supports category-7 4G LTE, Dual 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac and an FHD+ Display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The chipset supports up to two cameras with 16 MP + 16 MP sensors or a single 48 MP sensor. MediaTek also claims that the G85 features enhanced AI performance for camera tasks.

Close

The new MediaTek G85 chipset also brings faster response between cell towers and the cell phone and will defer calls while in-game, without dropping the data connection. The MediaTek G85 joins the company’s affordable gaming chipset lineup, which currently includes the Helio G90, Helio G90T, Helio G80 and Helio G70.

related news

While MediaTek has not revealed the pricing of the G85, it will likely arrive on smartphones under Rs 10,000, since the chip first arrived on the Redmi Note 9. MediaTek will also be launching a 5G chipset sometime tomorrow. You can check out all the details about the new MediaTek G85 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #gaming #MediaTek #smartphones #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.