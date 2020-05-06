MediaTek officially announces Helio G85 chipset for budget gaming smartphones

Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 9 as the first smartphone to be powered by the Helio G85 chipset. However, at the time, the MediaTek chipset was yet to be unveiled. Now, the Taiwanese chip manufacturer finally dropped its new G85 SoC.

The new MediaTek G85 chip maintains the same CPU as the G80 but has a slightly faster GPU. The Helio G85 packs two Cortex-A75 clocked at up to 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. The ARM Mali G52 GPU has a clock speed of 1.0GHz. The MediaTek Helio G85 supports up to 8GB of RAM.

The MediaTek G85 chipset supports category-7 4G LTE, Dual 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac and an FHD+ Display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The chipset supports up to two cameras with 16 MP + 16 MP sensors or a single 48 MP sensor. MediaTek also claims that the G85 features enhanced AI performance for camera tasks.

The new MediaTek G85 chipset also brings faster response between cell towers and the cell phone and will defer calls while in-game, without dropping the data connection. The MediaTek G85 joins the company’s affordable gaming chipset lineup, which currently includes the Helio G90, Helio G90T, Helio G80 and Helio G70.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy