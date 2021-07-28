MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset launched for tablets and ARM-powered laptops

MediaTek recently unveiled a new chipset designed for laptops and tablets. The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset is designed to take on the Qualcomm 8cx on select ARM-powered laptops.

In terms of hardware, the Kompanio 1300T is similar to the Dimensity 1200 chipset. It is fabbed on TSMC’s 6nm node and packs an octa-core processor with Cortex-A78 cores and A55 cores paired with a nine-core Mali-G77 MC9.

The new Kompanio 1300T chipset boasts an integrated 5G modem that works with sub-6 GHz bands and supports dual-SIM operation. It also supports 2 channel carrier aggregation. Additionally, the chip also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset can support two Full HD (1080p) displays or a single display with a Quad HD (1440p) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+ video playback. Moreover, the APU onboard enables AI-PQ (“AI Picture Quality”) and voice commands.

The chipset also supports cameras with up to 108 MP sensors and can record video in 4K resolution up to 60fps with HDR. According to MediaTek, the first tablets and ARM laptops powered by the Kompanio 1300T chipset will be unveiled in this quarter (Q3 2021).