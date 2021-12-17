MediaTek increases its lead in smartphone SoC shipments, Qualcomm dominates 5G: Counterpoint

MediaTek has emerged as the clear leader in the smartphone SoC war. MediaTek hasn’t just surpassed Qualcomm but managed to extend its lead at the top. According to Counterpoint Research, MediaTek shipped 40 percent of the total smartphone SoCs in Q3 2021, recording seven percent year-on-year growth.

Global SoC shipments grew 6 percent year-on-year in Q3 2021, while 5G SoC shipments almost doubled as compared to the same time last year. The data showed MediaTek’s lead over Qualcomm grow substantially as compared to the same time last year. Qualcomm’s 27 percent market share in Q3 2021 was actually a dip of one percent from Q3 2020. Apple also grew its market share by three percent in Q3 2021.

Unisoc also managed to impress, more than doubling its market share to 10 percent in Q3 2021 as compared to 4 percent during the same time last year. And while Unisoc reached double digits in the third quarter of the year, Samsung saw a major drop in shipments, going from 10 percent in Q3 2020 to 5 percent in Q3 2021.

The data also shows HiSilicon continuing to lose ground in Q3 2021, managing a meager 2 percent slice of the pie. Counterpoint Research also noted that despite its slump in overall chip shipments, Qualcomm managed substantial growth in Q3 2021. Qualcomm nearly double its 5G chip shipments in Q3 2021, recoding 62 percent shipments up from 32 percent at the same time last year.

Qualcomm’s growth was rather impressive considering the current chip shortage. MediaTek grew its 5G SoC shipment by 28 percent in Q3 2021, up from 25 percent in Q3 2020. Samsung’s 5G chip market share dipped by 3 percent in the same quarter this year.