MediaTek flagship Dimensity 1000C chipset with 5G support announced

MediaTek announced a new 5G chipset under its flagship Dimensity 1000 lineup. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000C is the company’s latest entrant to its 5G portfolio. The company claims it will deliver an advanced AI capability, a premium 5G experience, and enhanced display features.

MediaTek has also confirmed that the US version of the LG Velvet will be the first smartphone in the US to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C.

Yenchi Lee, Deputy GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications, said, “Compared to other parts of the world, consumers in the US haven’t had much choice on the chipset side when it comes to 5G smartphones. MediaTek is focused on giving consumers more options and expanding access to 5G devices so that everyone can enjoy the premium features and speeds that are defining the next era of mobile computing.”

The device will be available on September 10. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000C features four Cortex A-77 cores and four power-efficient Cortex A-55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000C five core Mali-G57 GPU. The chipset supports 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 1,866MHz and UFS 2.2 storage.

The Dimensity 1000C can handle up to a single 64 MP sensor or up to 32 MP plus 16 MP camera setup. This SoC can capture a maximum resolution of 3,840*2,160 pixels. The Dimensity 1000C features 5G support with Mixed Duplex 5G-CA. The mobile platform also offers 4G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and 4x4 MIMO.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000C can also handle dual displays for foldable phones. It can handle a 120Hz display up to Full HD+ resolution. The LG Velvet will be powered by the Dimensity 1000C through T-Mobile, which will be priced at USD 588 (Approx. Rs 43,100).