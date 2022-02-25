MediaTek Dimensity 9000 version of the Oppo Find X5 Pro announced with 120Hz AMOLED Display, 80W Charging

The Oppo Find X5 Pro was recently unveiled globally alongside the Find X5 and Find X5 Lite. Now, a new version of the Find X5 Pro has arrived in China, although this version uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The MediaTek Dimesnity 9000 chipset arrived last year and now, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has become the first smartphone to adopt the new chip.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price

The Oppo Find X5 Pro’s price is set at CNY 5799 (Roughly Rs 69,200) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version of the Find X5 Pro is priced at CNY 6,299 in China. It is offered in the same Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

The MediaTek version of the Find X5 Pro will be available for purchase on March 18 in China. However, there is no information about the global availability of the MediaTek version of the Find X5 Pro.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 Pro with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is more or less the same as its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 counterpart. Apart from the price, the MediaTek version of the Find X5 Pro loses out on the MariSilicon X image processor, Hasselblad partnership, and five-axis OIS.

The Find X5 Pro runs ColorOS 12.1 out of the box, based on Android 12. Oppo has also managed to outfit the Find X5 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support. The Oppo Find X5 Pro has Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and a ceramic back panel. The phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The Find X5 Pro uses an LTPO panel and has a variable refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The display features 10-bit colour reproduction, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and offers 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

For optics, the Oppo Find X5 Pro features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50 MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP telephoto camera with 5x hybrid zoom. On the front, you get a 32 MP custom Sony IMX709 sensor with RGBW sub-pixels.