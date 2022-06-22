MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC launched as company's latest flagship chip: Check details

MediaTek has announced a new flagship Dimensity chipset for smartphones. The announcement of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC comes less than a month after Qualcomm announced a Plus version of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Specifications
The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC is a faster version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC that was unveiled earlier this year. The Dimensity 9000 Plus chip boasts a 5 percent higher clock speed for its Cortex-X2 core, going from 3.05GHz to 3.2GHz.
The Mali-G710 MC10 GPU is also said to offer a 10 percent boost in graphics. The Dimensity 9000+ has the same setup as the original chip. It features a 1+3+4 setup with a single Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-510 efficiency cores.
MediaTek’s flagship chipset will support LPDDR5X RAM speeds up to 7500Mbps. It has a 14MB cache, which is claimed to improve the performance by 7 percent. The chip is paired with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. MediaTek has also updated the connectivity support with Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 while being Bluetooth Audio LE-ready.