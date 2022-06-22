MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC launched as company's latest flagship chip: Check details

MediaTek has announced a new flagship Dimensity chipset for smartphones. The announcement of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC comes less than a month after Qualcomm announced a Plus version of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC is a faster version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC that was unveiled earlier this year. The Dimensity 9000 Plus chip boasts a 5 percent higher clock speed for its Cortex-X2 core, going from 3.05GHz to 3.2GHz.

The Mali-G710 MC10 GPU is also said to offer a 10 percent boost in graphics. The Dimensity 9000+ has the same setup as the original chip. It features a 1+3+4 setup with a single Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-510 efficiency cores.

MediaTek’s flagship chipset will support LPDDR5X RAM speeds up to 7500Mbps. It has a 14MB cache, which is claimed to improve the performance by 7 percent. The chip is paired with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. MediaTek has also updated the connectivity support with Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 while being Bluetooth Audio LE-ready.

The ISP of Dimensity 9000 can capture 4K HDR video from three cameras at a time with a total processing speed of 270 frames per second to output an 18-bit 4K HDR video. In addition to this, the ISP also supports up to 320MP camera sensors and 8K video recording at 30fps. MediaTek says we can expect the Dimensity 9000+ to make its way to smartphones as early as Q3 2022.