MediaTek Dimensity 9000 may have a faster CPU than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

In Geekbench, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 record a single-core score of 1,273 points and a multi-core score of 4,324 points, while the Snapdragon chip is yet to cross the 4,000 mark .

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 was recently touted to offer better AI performance than the Snapdragon 888 chip. The leaked AI benchmarks also revealed that the latest flagship MediaTek chip might be capable of surpassing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, a new leak reveals that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 might be faster than Qualcomm’s new flagship chip.

A leaked video on Weibo showed a smartphone running the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 on AnTuTu and Geekbench. Starting with AnTuTu, MediaTek managed to surpass the one million mark with a score of 1,017,488 points. We know from previous leaks that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also surpassed one million points on AnTuTu.

Moving on to Geekbench and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 record a single-core score of 1,273 points and a multi-core score of 4,324 points. We have already seen the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra manage a nearly identical single core score of 1,219 points, although the Snapdragon chip is yet to cross the 4,000 mark in Geekbench’s multi-core test.

And while the Dimensity 9000 chip is looking faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the GPU test on GFXBenc v3.0 Manhattan saw MediaTek’s flagship chip score 238fps. The Snapdragon chip was up ahead with 267fps. It was the same story in the Aztec test, where the Dimensity 9000 did 43fps, while the Snapdragon managed 49fps.

The Dimensity 9000 also got 17,573 in PCMark and 1,024 in ETHZ AI Benchmark (v5). You can check out the full video here. It is worth noting that the benchmarks don’t account for sustained performance, but from the looks of things, MediaTek may just leap frog Qualcomm in terms of performance.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #MediaTek #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Dec 18, 2021 03:52 pm

